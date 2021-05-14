MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service has confirmed a North Texas man suspected of killing a person by pushing them out of a moving car has been arrested in Tennessee.
Demario Montague was arrested on May 13 by a fugitive task force in Memphis, the Marshals Service said in a news release.
A murder arrest warrant was issued for Montague, who authorities said pushed a person from a moving car in Dallas on March 31. Authorities said the victim was then struck by a semi tractor-trailer and died.
Montague will be extradited to Texas to face the murder charge. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charge.
