GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) — On the morning of Friday, May 14 police in Grapevine identified a suspect in the carjacking and assault of a rideshare driver that occurred on one day before.
An arrest warrant for aggravated robbery has been issued for 33-year-old Cesar Soto of Lewisville and as of late Friday morning police were still searching for him.
Investigators say they found the vehicle that was carjacked from the driver in a residential area of Colleyville and also located the weapon used in the assault inside.
The stabbing and carjacking happened around 7:00 a.m. outside the Amli apartments on Dallas Road as the driver dropped off a passenger.
According to police, Soto stabbed the victim several times and then drove off in his vehicle. The victim, whose identity has not been released, is expected to recover.
Cesar Soto is described as standing approximately 5'6", and weighing 180 pounds with black and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, orange reflective vest and white construction hat.
Anyone who has information about the stabbing or knows the whereabouts of Soto is asked to call 911 and avoid any confrontations with Soto, as he may still be armed.