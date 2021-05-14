GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A search is underway for a suspect who police said stabbed and carjacked his Uber driver outside an apartment complex in Grapevine Thursday morning.
Police said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. outside the Amli apartments on Dallas Road as the driver was dropping off a passenger.
According to police, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times and then drove off in the vehicle. Witnesses called 911 for the victim, who was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.
According to police, the suspect is a Hispanic male about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, orange reflective vest and white construction hat.
Anyone who spots the vehicle or suspect is asked to call 911 as police believe the suspect may still be armed with a knife.