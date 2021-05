GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A search is underway for a suspect who police said stabbed and carjacked his Uber driver outside an apartment complex in Grapevine Thursday morning.

Police said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. outside the Amli apartments on Dallas Road as the driver was dropping off a passenger.

According to police, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times and then drove off in the vehicle. Witnesses called 911 for the victim, who was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The vehicle is described as a blue 2016 Toyota Camry with the license plate NMT-9734. According to police, the suspect is a Hispanic male about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, orange reflective vest and white construction hat.

We are searching for suspect and stolen vehicle in an early morning carjacking. Details on Facebook: https://t.co/iyjYI3L3xr pic.twitter.com/UGK2rqkpgt — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) May 13, 2021

Anyone who spots the vehicle or suspect is asked to call 911 as police believe the suspect may still be armed with a knife.