HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Students from Texas and two other states will soon have an opportunity to hear from and see astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
On May 17 NASA astronaut Megan McArthur will answer prerecorded video questions from students across the greater Houston area coordinated by the Ismaili Council for the Southwestern United States.
Participating students are from the Aldine, Alief, Fort Bend, Houston, and Stafford school districts, as well as the private Awty International, Etoile Academy, The Honor Roll, and The Village Schools.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will offer prerecorded opening remarks.
On May 18 NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei will answer prerecorded video questions from students in Minnesota. And on May 19 NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet will answer prerecorded video questions from students in Ohio.
Organizers say linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides ‘unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.’
Astronauts living in space on the ISS communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day.
For more than 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked on the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth.
The Earth-to-space calls with students will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and on the agency’s website. All events will take place virtually.