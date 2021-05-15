DFW Weather: Forecast Has Rain Chances Every Day This Upcoming WeekUmbrella? Check. Raincoat? Check. Boots? Check. This is the checklist you and your family are going to have to go through every day for the next week.

Flooding, Intense Lightning Possible In North Texas Tuesday AfternoonMost of the rain should fall over the afternoon and early evening. After this, the area dries out until the next rain event that starts on Sunday.

Strong To Severe Storms Possible In North Texas Sunday, Main Threats Are Large Hail And Damaging WindsThere is an enhanced risk of severe weather Sunday afternoon across the southeast section of North Texas.