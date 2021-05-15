NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A drive-by shooting at a grocery store in Dallas left three people injured Saturday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened at the Little World food store in the 4600 block of South Malcolm X Boulevard in the South Dallas area.

According to police, two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and a third person was treated at the scene and released after being grazed.

Police did not say if there have been any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.

