DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A drive-by shooting at a grocery store in Dallas left three people injured Saturday evening, police said.
Police said the shooting happened at the Little World food store in the 4600 block of South Malcolm X Boulevard in the South Dallas area.
According to police, two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and a third person was treated at the scene and released after being grazed.
Police did not say if there have been any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.