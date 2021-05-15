ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department and Arlington ISD came together Saturday to pit officers against students in video games as a way to build relationships within the community.

The event took place at Esports Stadium Arlington and was called the “Game Up 5-0” tournament. Police said the event involved about 100 local high school students and over 30 Arlington PD employees.

Police said they wanted to use the event to built trust with youth through popular outlets such as video games.

“I know a lot of these kids aren’t going to come to the police department. We have to meet them where they are and I think this right here is a true step to meeting these kids where they are.” Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said. “We have to get out of our cars. We’re not going to be able to build a relationship driving by 30mph with our windows up. So we really truly have to get out of our cars and engage them and actually have a conversation. Once you actually start the conversation and have the open and honest dialogue that’s when you really start building the trust you need within communities.”

Some of the games played included Super Smash Bros. and Street Fighter.

“It builds relationships. We have a great relationship with the Arlington Police Department. Our students see them as mentors in their schools. And this is another way to deepen that relationship. And it’s a fun way.” Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said.