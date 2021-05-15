DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A murder investigation is underway after a young boy was found dead in a street in a Dallas neighborhood on Saturday, police said.
The child was found in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive after police received a 911 call. Police said the 911 call did not come from the boy’s home.
The cause of the death has not yet been released.
@DallasPD searching for a killer after a small boy found murdered in the street this morning. Officers going door to door near Clark Rd/408. Working the story @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/LnhO6zj8YU
— Robbie Owens (@cbs11Robbie) May 15, 2021
Police are currently investigating a still-active scene and are going to homes through the area to ask for any possible information.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call 911 or the department’s child abuse unit at 214.275.1300.