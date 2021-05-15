NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A murder investigation is underway after a young boy was found dead in a street in a Dallas neighborhood on Saturday, police said.

The child was found in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive after police received a 911 call. Police said the 911 call did not come from the boy’s home.

The cause of the death has not yet been released.

Police are currently investigating a still-active scene and are going to homes through the area to ask for any possible information.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call 911 or the department’s child abuse unit at 214.275.1300.

