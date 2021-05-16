DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Numerous tornado warnings went into effect Sunday afternoon in North Texas as storms moved through the area.
A tornado warning was issued for Dallas County at around 2:10 p.m. but has since expired. There has not yet been a confirmation if there was any tornado spotted.
The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm was capable of producing a tornado near University Park and was moving northeast at around 30 mph.
According to the NWS, the possible tornado would have been rain-wrapped and may not have been visible.
There were also tornado warnings issued in Hill, Ellis and Johnson counties earlier in the afternoon. Radar indicated a tornado may have been in the area of Maypearl at around 1:50 p.m.