GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police now have an image of the man they suspect in the carjacking and assault of an Uber driver last week.

An arrest warrant for aggravated robbery has been issued for 33-year-old Cesar Soto of Lewisville and as of Monday, May 17, police are still searching for him.

Investigators say they found the vehicle that was carjacked from the driver in a residential area of Colleyville and also found the weapon used in the assault.

The stabbing and carjacking happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday, May 13, outside the Amli Apartments on Dallas Road as the driver dropped off a passenger.

According to police, Soto stabbed the victim several times and then drove off in his vehicle.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, is expected to recover.

Soto is described as standing approximately 5’6”, and weighing 180 pounds with black and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, orange reflective vest and white construction hat.

Police said anyone who has information about the stabbing or knows the whereabouts of Soto is asked to call 911 and avoid any confrontations with Soto, as he may still be armed.