FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A survey team from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said Monday, May 17, two tornadoes hit north Dallas County on Sunday and a total of six in North Texas.

“One EF-0 tornado with winds up to 75 mph near University Park, and a EF-1 tornado with winds up to 90 mph near Northaven Rd. west of US-75,” NWS Fort Worth said on Twitter.

Strong storms on Sunday brought damage and flooding throughout North Texas.

At least one home in North Dallas on Northhaven Road suffered heavy damage from that now-confirmed tornado.

The home’s roof was torn apart and debris was spread out through the backyard area.

In the University Park area, there were downed trees and fences.

According to the city, the damage was seen at Williams Park and Goar Park.

The NWS also confirmed three “weak” tornadoes in Ellis County and one in Bell County as well.