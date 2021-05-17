CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police have arrested and charged three suspects in the December murder of 20-year-old Diego Martinez of Irving.
Martinez was shot during a robbery in the garage of a friend’s home in the 4300 block of Onyx Drive in Carrollton on December 23, 2020.
Carrollton Police have arrested and charged 23-year-old Roman Casas of McKinney, 31-year-old Marqell Davis, and 27-year-old Briana Orikpete, both of Dallas, with murder.
Investigators believe the suspects targeted the house because the victim’s friend had advertised marijuana for sale at the location in the hours before the murder.
The three suspects are being held in the Denton County Jail on $1,000,000 bond each.