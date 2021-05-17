2 Tornadoes Touched Down In Dallas County Sunday, National Weather Service Confirms"One EF-0 tornado with winds up to 75 mph near University Park, and a EF-1 tornado with winds up to 90 mph near Northaven Rd. west of US-75," NWS Fort Worth said on Twitter.

Flash Flood Watch As Weeklong Wet Weather Stretch Drenches North TexasA Flash Flood Watch continues through Wednesday morning. North Texas will have heavy rain move across the area during the morning commute, with a break in the weather expected this afternoon.

'This Is Trying On Your Soul': Dallas Home Hit By Possible Tornado After Being Rebuilt From October 2019 StormThe family's home had just been rebuilt after it was hit by the EF-3 tornado that went through same area of Dallas in October 2019.