DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has been injured after a gun went off inside a Walmart in DeSoto late Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The incident happened at the store on Belt Line Road near Cockrell Hill Road just after 5 p.m.READ MORE: Medical Examiner: 4-Year-Old Cash Gernon Died Of Multiple Stab Wounds When Found In Dallas Street
Police said they believe the incident was an “accidental discharge” by a customer who had the weapon concealed when it was fired.
The victim was injured by shrapnel and was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.
#UPDATE: @DeSotoPD has identified the individual who accidentally fired off one shot inside Wal-Mart. The gun was concealed when it fired. We have confirmed that the individual was NOT licensed to carry a handgun. Investigation continues. Charges are certainly possible. https://t.co/upS8Y0gkRnREAD MORE: Texas School Districts, Parents Hoping Full Virtual Learning Remains An Option This Fall
— DeSoto, Texas Police Department (@DeSotoPD) May 18, 2021
Police said the person who discharged the weapon was not licensed to carry a handgun.MORE NEWS: New WHO Study Shows Long Work Hours Can Lead To Increased Risk Of Death
Police said the person who had the weapon was not at the scene when police arrived. According to police, they were able to identify the person.