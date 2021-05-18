GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and a baby were found dead inside a Garland apartment Tuesday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to the Equinox Apartments in the 6300 block of Shiloh Road at around 5 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a woman who made the discovery.READ MORE: Nearly 60 Horses Come Close To Drowning After Flash Flooding At Plano Riding Stable
According to police, the woman said she believes the man killed himself and that she found the baby, who was hers, unresponsive. The child was transported to a hospital by paramedics but was pronounced dead.READ MORE: VIDEO: Train Crashes Into 18-Wheeler In Irving
Further details of the incident were not immediately released as police investigate the case.MORE NEWS: Medical Examiner: 4-Year-Old Cash Gernon Died Of Multiple Stab Wounds When Found In Dallas Street
Police do not yet know what led to the child’s death and if the man was responsible. The man’s relationship to the baby’s mother is unknown at this time.