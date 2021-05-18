PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Areas of North Texas are experiencing flooding they haven’t seen in 40 years. One of those places is a horse riding stable in Plano, where nearly 60 horses came close to drowning due to flash floods.

Things are, fortunately, back to normal at the Mill-Again Stables. But on Sunday, floodwater rose to the knees of horses for a few moments and created a frightening situation.

Candee Carlson was starting her daily lessons at Mill-Again Stables in east Plano on Sunday when something started happening that she had seen before.

“I realized the creek was coming up,” Carlson said.

The home to 57 horses is in a floodplain, but the creek that occasionally overflows onto the property suddenly became much worse and led to a life-or-death situation.

“I get the first car moved by the time I get to the second car, I’m thinking ‘oh boy, this is getting really fast,'” Carlson said. “I got pinned against the pickup and I was like ‘oh man, I’m in trouble.'”

Carlson got to high ground, but the horses were at the mercy of the floodwater.

“I was trapped, I couldn’t get back into the barn so I just sat on the fence because I couldn’t get to the house and I couldn’t get to the bar, I just watch this raging water go across,” Carlson said.

It was over within minutes. Despite several feet of water inside the horse barn, all of them survived, even the mini ones.

“One horse had a meltdown. He was really upset about it and trashed around his stall,” Carlson said.

Fencing around the property has been washed away and the barn will need new flooring. Carlson has been comforted by the help she’s received but no longer trusts the nearby creek.

“I’m going to be worried forever now. I’m never going to feel like it won’t come into the barn. I’m always going to be in the back of my mind scared,” Carlson said.