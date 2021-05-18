FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are searching for four suspects who tied up employees at a pharmacy and robbed the location earlier this month.
Vicious Robbery Suspects – 4 suspects robbed the #Ridgmar Pharmacy on May 4. They tied up the employees & stole various narcotics and cash. These are dangerous suspects.
PLEASE call 817-392-4378 with any information. Report #: 210033602 pic.twitter.com/Iv6YXQo1fD
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 18, 2021
According to police, the suspects stole narcotics and money and are considered "dangerous."
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 817.392.4378.