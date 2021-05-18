WEATHERNorth Texas Storms | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police, Ridgmar Pharmacy, robbery

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are searching for four suspects who tied up employees at a pharmacy and robbed the location earlier this month.

Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday, May 4, at the Ridgmar Pharmacy.

READ MORE: Grand Prairie Seeing Less Catalytic Converter Thefts After Citywide Ordinance

According to police, the suspects stole narcotics and money and are considered “dangerous.”

MORE NEWS: Mixed Reviews Following Governor Greg Abbott's Decision To End Pandemic-Related Unemployment Benefits

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 817.392.4378.

CBSDFW.com Staff