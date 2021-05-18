GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding James Chance, 48, who was last seen by neighbors cleaning up water damage from the historic winter storm that hit North Texas in February.
Chance is described as 6'1" tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with red hair and blue/green eyes.
His vehicle was found abandoned at the Arkansas Welcome Center on I-30, just northeast of Texarkana in March.
While detectives said there are no signs of foul play, they have exhausted all leads to include having the Welcome Center and area surrounding it searched by K9 teams. Detectives are seeking information from any acquaintances who may have knowledge about his whereabouts.
Chance is currently entered as a missing person in national databases, and detectives are in contact with the family.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at: cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov or call their non-emergency line at: 817.410.8127.
