GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a possible witness in a homicide investigation from May 7.
Officers found a 51-year-old woman inside her grey minivan in a parking lot in the 1100 block of N. Highway 360.
Surveillance video shows a man walking near her van before she was found at 11:45 a.m.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972.237.8790. Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information related to this investigation. Tipsters can remain anonymous at GPCrimeStoppers.org or by calling 972-988-TIPS (8477).
This case remains under investigation.