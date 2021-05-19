NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you shop at Kroger, you can forget your mask when grabbing your grocery list.
The company announced Wednesday that, like many large retailers across the nation, it too will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which announced last week that fully vaccinated people can resume most activities without wearing a mask.
“Starting May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in our facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants and offices, unless otherwise indicated by state or local jurisdiction,” a statement from the company reads in part. “If there is a state or local mandate, please follow that requirement and timing.”
Non-vaccinated customers will be asked to wear one while in the store.
Employees working in the pharmacy and clinic locations will still be required to wear a mask, in accordance with the CDC’s guidance for health care settings.
The company will continue to implement enhanced cleaning and physical distancing across all facilities as well as offer associates a $100 one-time payment for receiving the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.