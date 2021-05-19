DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The United Parcel Service (UPS) is looking to fill over 450 positions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as a surge in online shopping continues.
UPS said the positions are part-time, permanent jobs at sortation hubs and centers and can lead to careers.
The positions offer health care, pension and tuition benefits, according to the company. Jobs are also available on multiple shifts.
Those interested in apply on the company's website.
“We’re proud to move our world forward by delivering what matters, and the rapid and ongoing growth of ecommerce coupled with overall demand for our services is creating new part-time opportunities,” said Milton Bennett, Director of Human Resources for UPS in Texas. “We’re looking for people to join our team here in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, and to possibly start a great career at UPS.”