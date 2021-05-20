LUCAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Privacy and a one-of-a-kind design help define nearly 17 acres of a high-end ranch property in Lucas, Texas, about 32 miles northeast of Dallas.

For $12 million, the Lucas Ranch as it’s known off Wendy Lane could be yours.

Shana Acquisto is the listing agent for the property and said, “This is a very unique beautiful home that you just don’t typically see in our area.”

The grounds stretch as far as the eye can see with natural ponds and resort style water features throughout.

The main house boasts 6,300 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths.

The luxurious kitchen includes a custom back splash wall that cost $400,000 alone.

Adding to the luxury of it all is a guest house of more than 5,600 square feet which includes a 24-car garage.

“I think this would be great for an athlete. A CEO. Maybe someone who travels all the time and wants to come home and truly get away,” said Acquisto.

She says while the pool of buyers for high-end luxury in the multi-millions of dollars isn’t deep there is an increased interest in these kinds of property.

“We have learned that there is a lot of CEO people moving here to this area,” she said.

Acquisto, like many other realtors, says the influx of new companies and wealth pouring into the DFW region are helping cement North Texas’ reputation with high-end real estate.

“I think that’s going to end up being an attraction for someone moving a big corporation our business to our area,” she said.