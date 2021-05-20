COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Coppell Cowboy Corey Kluber just threw a no-hit against the Rangers, and his alma mater starts a three-game regional quarterfinal playoff series against Prosper at Lake Dallas.
The Coppell Cowboys carry a lot of confidence into the series against Prosper.
The Cowboys have opened the playoffs by sweeping their opponents in the first two rounds.
Coppell swept Denton Guyer in the opening round, and then swept top draft prospect Jordan Lawlar and Dallas Jesuit in the second round.