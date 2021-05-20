GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 20 goats caused a baaad scene in Garland the other night, prompting a police response and investigation into their well-being.
One resident said she stopped to help corral the animals by a fence until animal control showed up. She said officers from the Garland Police Department and even Dallas sheriff’s arrived to help too.
“I laughed so hard when I saw the three cop cars blocking them in. They we just chilling, it was adorable,” another Facebook user commented.
Sharing her experience on a community Facebook page for the city, the Good Citizen thanked the woman who first stopped, and everyone else that followed. It was a group effort, according to her post, to see to it that animals were properly taken care of. Some of the animals appeared neglected, with overgrown hooves.
“Our herd is safe and sound. They would have to go down 190 service road or way around. Again not impossible… and our goats look better.”
CBS 11 News reached out to the law enforcement officials for comment, but have yet to hear back.
