By CBSDFW.com Staff
PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tropical funnel was seen near Prosper Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS confirmed pictures posted on Twitter that showed at least one tropical funnel near FM 423 and Highway 380.

The NWS said these types of funnels last several minutes and usually don’t reach the ground. Severe weather is not expected in the North Texas area Thursday.

A tropical funnel near Prosper. (Credit: Craig Lewin)

