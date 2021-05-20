PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tropical funnel was seen near Prosper Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS confirmed pictures posted on Twitter that showed at least one tropical funnel near FM 423 and Highway 380.
Below are examples of tropical funnels from today near Prosper. While these funnels can persist for several to tens of minutes, they generally do NOT reach the ground and at this time severe weather is NOT expected across our area. #dfwwx #texomawx #etxwx #ctxwx https://t.co/xnqtOSZj2M
— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 20, 2021
The NWS said these types of funnels last several minutes and usually don’t reach the ground. Severe weather is not expected in the North Texas area Thursday.