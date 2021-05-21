BENBROOK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two foxes in Tarrant County have tested positive for rabies, officials said Friday.
The Tarrant County Public Health department said one fox was collected by Benbrook Animal Control during the last week of April and the other in the second week of May. The rabies confirmation came from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
According to officials, there was one human exposure, and that person is receiving preventative treatment.
Health officials believe there may be additional cases within other foxes and wild animals.
Tarrant County Public Health recommends residents in Benbrook take extra precautions such as avoiding contact with wild animals, not allowing pets to roam free, and not touching sick or injured animals.
Anyone in the area who sees unusual characteristics from wild animals should call Benbrook Animal Control at 817.249.1610.