FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The push to get school-aged children vaccinated against COVID is growing.

“There’s been this false sense of comfort in the community,” said Brandon Bennett, the director of Public Health and Environmental Protection for the City of Fort Worth.

He said evidence is growing that younger people who get the virus can suffer longer-term impacts, especially to their lungs.

“One of the conversations I had just earlier today was with some coaches who are seeing their young athletes that they have not been able to participate, and we’re going on weeks in some cases months, because of shortness of breath.” Bennett said.

Events to get kids vaccinated are popping up across the Metroplex.

In Dallas on Monday, anyone 12 and up can get their first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine at the Beckley Saner Recreation Center. In Allen on Saturday, there’s a free clinic at the Ford Middle School auxiliary gym.

Also Saturday, the City of Fort Worth is sponsoring a one-day only event at Bob Bolen Safety Complex. While it targets Fort Worth ISD, Bennett says they won’t turn anyone away.

“We have, you know, literally 100,000 doses of vaccines available to us that we can put into arms,” said Bennett. “Get your shot, enjoy your summer and get on with your life.”

Bennett said the city will be having more events, so keep an eye on the city’s website for future dates.