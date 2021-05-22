DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An arrest has been made after a man was shot by a suspect who he was involved in a “minor accident” with in Dallas Friday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting just after 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Main Street, near the Deep Ellum area of Dallas.READ MORE: Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs To Resign At End Of Month
The 24-year-old victim was transported to a hospital to treat injuries. The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Bryson Sheffield.READ MORE: Police: 2 Dead After Fiery Crash Caused By Possible DWI Suspect In Fort Worth
According to police, the victim was involved in an accident with Sheffield and that the victim asked him to pull over. Sheffield got out of his vehicle and an argument ensued between the two, which led to the shooting, police said.MORE NEWS: Arrest Made In Murder Of Driver Waiting To Enter Ranch In DeSoto, Police Say
Sheffield face charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.