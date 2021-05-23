DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least three people have died after a crash on Highway 380 in Denton Sunday, police said.
Police tweeted about the crash just after 12 p.m. and said it happened on westbound 380 near Rockhill Road.
Police confirmed there were at least three deaths but further details were not released. There were also at least two children involved in the crash but their conditions are unknown at this time, police said.
Highway 380 is currently shut down in both directions between Fishtrap Road and Mayhill Road.
This is a developing story and will be updated.