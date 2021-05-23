(CBSDFW.COM) – Tom Watson will always be known as one of the greatest golfers in history. The eight-time major champion finished his PGA career with 39 wins – the last of which came at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth in 1998.

Winning that tournament at age 48, Watson is still the oldest champion in the history of the tournament.

On the verge of the 75th anniversary of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Watson was kind enough to host CBS 11 Sports at his ranch in Weatherford. He shared fond memories of competing at Colonial but also what has fueled his newest passion.

Tom is an active amateur competitor in the sport of cutting horses. He was first inspired to take up the sport by his late wife, Hillary. She was an amazing rider and Watson became her biggest cheerleader, near the end of his golf career.

Just about five years ago, he dove head first into the sport. Winning his only champions buckle in a competition in Waco, his ambition is to win many more.

In late 2019, Hillary Watson passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Asked how he sums up his life right now, Watson says, “I want to ride off into the sunset…. and thanks to my lovely departed wife Hillary… I am gonna do just that.”