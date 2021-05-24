Texas Permitless Carry Bill On Way To Gov. Greg Abbott's DeskTexas is poised to remove one of its last gun restrictions after lawmakers approved allowing people to carry handguns without a license, and the background check and training that go with it.

4 minutes ago

Parts Of North Texas Experience Significant FloodingThe Fort Worth Fire Department worked at least one swift water rescue in the north part of the city in the 700 block of Bent Oak.

7 minutes ago

Dallas ISD Senior Says Pandemic Cemented Resolve To Change Face Of Healthcare From WithinAs the coronavirus brought the world to its knees in the spring of 2020-- shuttering businesses and schools-- Kaci Anderson felt deep sympathy for her upperclassmen: robbed of proms, traditional graduations, and senior traditions.

4 hours ago