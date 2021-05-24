CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Carrollton Police Department released surveillance video from a shots fired incident outside police headquarters last Thursday, May 20.
The sound of multiple shots fired can be heard on the video before a blue sedan enters and exits the frame.
Some officers were arriving for their shift switch around 4:40 a.m. in the parking lot when it happened. They heard bullets ricocheting off an iron fence nearby.
“This is extremely concerning for us and for our officers who come to work everyday to serve our public. They have servants hearts and to catch them in a moment when they’re transitioning from ‘private citizen’ to put their uniform on… and then, in that moment to be shot at in an area that is safe for them — or what they thought was safe for them — can be traumatic,” said Chief Derick Miller last Thursday..
Chief Miller said officers heard one gunshot followed by seven or eight more.
Officers did see a vehicle speed off but have yet to identify it.
No one was hurt.