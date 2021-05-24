DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives arrested Damontray Lavell Tavonne Handy, 20, in connection to the fatal shooting of Rquon Deshon Travis, 20.
Police said Handy shot and killed Travis on April 11 at 12920 Audelia Road. Travis was found in his apartment lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
On May 24, 2021, the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Handy and transported him to the Dallas County Jail, where he was charged with murder.
A magistrate will set his bond amount.READ MORE: Running Out Of Space: Dallas Animal Services At Highest Capacity Since Pandemic Began
