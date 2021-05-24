BENBROOK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two foxes found in a Benbrook neighborhood during the last few weeks have tested positive for rabies.

One person was injured by one of the rabid animals.

One homeowner found a fox with a bleeding tail in front of his house and called animal control.

“The fox was out in the road. She was able to apprehend the fox and she did send the fox off for testing because of their behavior and testing came back positive for rabies,” said Benbrook Animal Control Commander Michael Mullinax.

Mullinax found that’s the second rabid fox in the last month.

In the first case, a man approached the fox— thinking it was a dog— when it bit his hand.

“He’s doing fine, he’s well, I don’t think he’s experienced any symptoms,” said Mullinax. “He’s receiving preventative treatment. It’s very unusual. We’ve been concerned because those foxes were found in close proximities to each other.

He also said it’s possible more animals could be infected with rabies.

He’s asking everyone to keep their pets close to home and not let them roam.