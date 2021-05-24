DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The George Floyd Week Speaker Series marked the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s murder.

The last year has been incredibly hard for those who participated, filled with so many emotions.

On Monday night, May 24, at South Oak Cliff High School, they reflected on the last year, but also spoke about where we need to go from here.

“The last twelve months I’d say for me have been triggering,” Tiffany Crutcher, the sister of Terence Crutcher said.

Crutcher was unarmed when he killed by a Tulsa police officer in September of 2016.

“It’s going on five years that I lost my twin brother in Tulsa, Oklahoma and we’ve been fighting since the acquittal of Betty Jo Shelby, his killer,” she said.

Then came the murder of George Floyd.

It sparked months of rallies and protests worldwide against police brutality and systemic racism.

She said in the past year, progress has been made.

“I believe that attitudes and mindsets are shifting,” Crutcher said. “I do believe that people who didn’t believe there was an issue with policing, I believe that they’re having those hard conversations.”

Last month, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The three other former officers accused of aiding and abetting Chavin will stand trial next March.

“That reenergized out fight in Tulsa – it renewed our fight,” Crutcher said.

During a George Floyd Week Speaker Series, Crutcher joined others who share similar pain — speaking about where to go from here.

I feel like we can’t fight the fight alone. We have to pick up the hatch every day and fight at it,” said Nesa Rose, McHale Rose’s sister.

“Two or three weeks ago I was at the nation’s Capitol with the family of George Floyd, Eric Garner and Botham Jean to push this George Floyd Justice and Policing Act across the finish and so to come up on the one year anniversary, there’s still gridlock,” Crutcher said.

Crutcher says meaningful and powerful legislation is what will ultimately prevent murders like Floyd’s from happening again.

Participants will be sharing their stories and messages all week.

There are multiple events scheduled in the days ahead.