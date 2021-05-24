NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Election Day is June 5, but early voting begins today.
The mayoral race is the big talker in Tarrant County — with Betsy Price retiring, her seat is up for grabs.
The runoff election there is now down to Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker. Peoples received 33.6 % of the vote in the general election earlier this month, while Parker received 30.8%.
Parker is the former chief of staff to outgoing Mayor Price and Peoples was the chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party.
In Dallas County, city council races head to a runoff.
Those going head-to-head include incumbent Carolyn King Arnold from District 4 who faces first time candidate Maxie Johnson.
In District 7, incumbent Adam Bazaldua is in a runoff with former city councilor Kevin Felder and incumbent David Blewett faces a runoff against former planning commissioner Paul Ridley.
Early voting ends on June 1.