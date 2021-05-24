U.S.A. (CBSDFW.COM) – Live music is back, and with it The Outlaw Music Festival Tour, once again headlined by Willie Nelson.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again” says Willie Nelson.

Other performers on the 14-stop tour starting this summer include: Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, Ryan Bingham, Margo Price, Yola, Kathleen Edwards, Ida Mae and more.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 27th, at 10 a.m. local time.

The inaugural festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, PA. The sold-out show was so well received that Blackbird and Nelson developed it into one of North America’s biggest annual touring franchises. Musicians such as Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour, sharing music memories and unique vendor villages with local food, drinks and shopping in Live Nation amphitheaters across the country.

Here are the dates, cities, and lineups for the 2021 tour:

August 22 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Ryan Bingham

Yola

September 10 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

September 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

September 12 — Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

September 17 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

September 18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

September 19 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

September 22 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kathleen Edwards

September 24 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

October 15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

October 16 — Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

October 17 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Ida Mae

October 23 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

October 24 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota, Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae