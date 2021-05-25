DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office has charged Jennifer Spillane, 45, with arson in relation to two separate fires in Denton within the past week.
The first fire happened on the afternoon of Thursday, May 20, where the Denton Fire Department responded to a Structure Fire at the Holiday Lodge motel, located at 1112 E. University Dr. in Denton. The estimated damage to this motel is more than $250,000.
The second happened on the morning of May 24, where the Denton Fire Department responded to another reported Structure Fire behind Drug Emporium at 720 W. University. This fire was found to be palletized bail of cardboard which caused damage to the exterior of the building.
After conducting interviews and reviewing available evidence, the Denton Fire Marshals obtained two arson arrest warrants for Spillane. She’s is currently in custody with a bail expected to be set today.
Additional charges may follow.
If you have any information about this Spillane, or in relation to these ongoing investigations, please contact Deputy Jacob Cooper with the Denton Fire Marshal’s Office at (940) 349.8867.