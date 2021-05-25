DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly two dozen Dallas vice officers that were suspended over their handling of seized money have had their discipline sharply reduced, CBS 11 News learned Tuesday night, May 25.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia heard the appeals over punishments that were handed down by his predecessor Renee Hall.

She made the controversial decision to disband the unit while an audit was conducted of money used for gambling investigations.

Chief Garcia concluded that all the money missing was accounted for and was not result of criminal activity.

The department determined the problems were procedural and the vice unit lacked a standard for case management.

Of the 23 officers who were injured originally suspended for three to as many as 20 days, all but two had their punishments replaced with a written reprimand.

According to the department in January 2020, investigators looked into the Vice Unit and found accounting discrepancies, inadequate evidence processing, policy violations and lack of accountability.

In a new release at the time, DPD said there were members of the Vice Unit who “admitted to replacing confidential funds with gambling winnings and failed to place evidentiary or seized money and/or property into the property room.”

Investigators also couldn’t determine how those officers accounted for gambling winnings, confidential funds or how they disposed gambling machines due to “poor, or lack of any documentation.”