EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents seized 176 pounds of narcotics in two separate smuggling attempts this week.
On May 24, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents working near the river discovered and followed the shoe prints of several individuals making their way north from the Rio Grande. The prints led agents to a muddy sorghum field where agents discovered four bundles of marijuana. The marijuana weighed more than 169 pounds and is worth more than $135K.
Agents searched the immediate area for suspects, however, none were located. The narcotics were seized and transported to the Border Patrol station.
Later that day, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents referred a passenger bus to the secondary inspection area for an immigration inspection of the occupants. A service canine alerted to a duffle bag located in the lower luggage compartment of the bus. After an attempted to find the owner with negative results, the bag was deemed abandoned. A search of the abandoned bag, revealed 15 bundles of methamphetamine, valued at over $252K.
The narcotics were seized and turned over to Homeland Security Investigators.