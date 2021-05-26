ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been charged with murder after a shooting at a bar in Arlington early Wednesday left another dead, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 2:10 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Collins Street.
According to police, investigators believe there was a fight between two men in the parking lot, which led to one of them shooting the other. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Dillon White, was eventually found at his home and arrested, police said.
Police said the victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a hospital for treatment but died later in the afternoon.
White was in jail on an aggravated assault charge, but police said it will be upgraded to murder.