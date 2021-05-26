FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Once in a million years, you get a chance to wake up at dawn and hit the course with the guy who’s the talk of the entire sports world.

As Phil Mickelson laughs with his Pro-Am playing partners, what he pulled off recently is no joke. Just days ago, he became the oldest major champion in history at age 50.

Mickelson could easily have canceled his trip to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

Instead, he chose the earliest tee time at the Pro-Am — 6:50 a.m.

Mickelson says, “I’ve been playing well and I want to carry that momentum into a tournament I’ve enjoyed playing many times and been fortunate to win a couple times.”

Marty Leonard, daughter of club founder Marvin Leonard, says, “His being around is going to add an interesting element to the tournament no matter how he plays.”

It already has — according to his Pro-Am playing partners.

One of them says of Mickelson, “He’s a class act… willing to talk to everyone… a gracious and humble guy. Humble, despite six major titles and winning this tournament twice… Mickelson is an inspiration to anyone who feels time is passing them by.”

Mickelson says, “There’s no reason we can’t be our best later in life.” Mickelson’s presence has already made it a week to remember.