FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A new report out Wednesday, May 26 raises concerns about the power grid in Texas this summer.
The North American Electric Reliability Corporation says Texas is at an “elevated risk” of energy emergencies this summer.
NERC says above average temperatures or less than expected wind output could cause energy challenges this summer.
The corporation didn’t single out Texas last year for any summer power concerns.
Two years ago, it noted that “resource adequacy challenges “in Texas could increase the likelihood of grid emergency procedures during the summer of 2019.
For its part, ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said earlier this month, it is anticipating record-breaking electricity demand this summer, partly because of the growing population in Texas.
But it said the risk for emergency conditions remains low.
ERCOT has been under fire since the severe winter storms in February led to widespread, extended power outages and around 150 deaths.