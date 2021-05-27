FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – On Tuesday, May 25, North Texans saw another round of rain moving through which brings us to ten consecutive days of rain of a trace or higher.

The record for consecutive days of a trace or more in North Texas is 15.

Last May we had 12 which is tied for sixth with four others.

At 25 days in this month, we were the 37th wettest May on record at 6.07 inches.

With more rain in the forecast through the end of this week and the beginning of the weekend, we will see that number change.

For perspective, last May we had 7.54 inches of rain on record.

May of 2020 was the 21st wettest May on record.

You may be wondering now was tops the list?

That was just a few years ago in 2015 where we had a record rainfall of 16.96 inches.

That 16.96 inches is the third wettest month in the 123-year history of records here in North Texas.

Published 5/25/2021