FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Thursday afternoon has left a 16-year-old and 11-year-old injured, police said.
Police responded to Seven Gables Street and learned that the 16-year-old victim and another person were involved in an argument.
The argument led to the 16-year-old being shot in the thigh, and police believe that same bullet struck a bystander, the 11-year-old victim, as well.
The two victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There have been no arrests made as police continue to investigate.