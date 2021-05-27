NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police, Shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Thursday afternoon has left a 16-year-old and 11-year-old injured, police said.

Police responded to Seven Gables Street and learned that the 16-year-old victim and another person were involved in an argument.

The argument led to the 16-year-old being shot in the thigh, and police believe that same bullet struck a bystander, the 11-year-old victim, as well.

The two victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests made as police continue to investigate.

