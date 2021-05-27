DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 18-year-old accused of killing 4-year-old Cash Gernon — Darriynn Brown — now faces two more charges.

In addition to kidnapping and theft, Brown is charged with injury to a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual. The alleged offense is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison. Additionally, he faces a second burglary charge.

Cash was found in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive — about a half-mile from a home he was living at with his twin brother on Florina. He was lying in a pool of blood, had multiple wounds from what investigators say was “an edged weapon” and did not have on a shirt or shoes.

A jogger discovered Cash’s body. The woman told CBS 11 News that she initially thought what she was seeing was a dog, but quickly realized it wasn’t. “The closer I get to it I can tell it’s a human cause I see a hand and I see legs. Very traumatizing. I have three kids. To see a child covered in blood in the middle of the street, it’s truly traumatizing,” she said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, home surveillance video shows a person, who police said is Brown, lifting Cash from his crib as he slept and carrying the boy away.

The woman who had the child in her care, Monica Sherrod, is the girlfriend of Cash’s father. According to the court papers, Sherrod identified Brown as the person in the video and said that while she knew him he did not have permission to be inside her home.

A second video allegedly shows Brown returning, it appears to take Cash’s twin Carter, but he leaves without taking the boy. This would have happened after Cash was already deceased.