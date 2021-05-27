WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By CBSDFW.com Staff
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Morning rush hour bottlenecked on May 27 after a fatal accident shutdown part of Interstate-35E in Carrollton.

It was after 6:00 a.m. when the southbound lanes of the interstate were closed at Sandy Lake Road.

(credit: TxDOT)

According to police, the driver of a pickup was trying to enter the Express Lane when they slammed into a barrier. When the driver got out, to possibly access the damage, a second vehicle hit the truck and pushed it further into the lanes. A person on a motorcycle was killed after they ran into the pickup as it protruded into moving traffic.

After the crash, the drivers of the other vehicles were taken to nearby hospitals but their injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

As of 8:50 a.m. the interstate remained closed and traffic was being diverted.

