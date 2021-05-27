FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting in Flower Mound that resulted in three officers injured, was already well-known to police.

In 2017, Bryan Hucabee’s wife called police asking her husband’s weapons be removed after a suicide attempt.

Police agreed.

“Kudos to her for having that insight and understanding of how serious it is when somebody is hopeless or suicidal, how seriously we need to take those concerns,” The Haven Wellness Center therapist Kelly Slaven said.

Slaven said in this situation, she did everything right.

In 2019, Hucabee, asked for those weapons back and police had to comply for legal reasons.

Wednesday night, May 26, Hucabee’s wife called 911 again indicating her husband may be suicidal.

Police said when they attempted to make contact, Huckabee started shooting, hitting three officers and inciting what would become a 10-hour standoff before he surrendered

“As we’re all adjusting to getting back into things, this is a difficult transition and people have been isolated and all mental health difficulties have really been escalated,” Slaven said.

She said when it comes to your loved ones, there are usually signs they’re battling with a mental health crisis.

The ex-wife of the San Jose rail yard shooting suspect said he struggled with a temper and had talked about killing people before actually carrying out the act.

“Look for is this person enjoying people,” Slaven said. “Are they excited about doing things or is there a sudden change? Are they sleeping more or less and generally speaking, how are they taking care of themselves?”

She said if there are noticeable changes, attempt to get your loved one some help. If they’re a danger to themselves or somebody else, call police.

In last night’s standoff, the injured officers were treated for their wounds and are now resting at home.

Hucabee, 60, is facing three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Additional charges are pending.