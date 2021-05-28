EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman who’s an 18th Street gang member, and two migrants previously convicted of sexual crimes involving children.
On May 26, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents working near Hidalgo arrested several people, including the Salvadoran woman shortly after illegally entering the United States. During processing, she admitted to being a member of the 18th Street gang.READ MORE: Officials Confirm Head Found Along Louisiana Highway Is That Of Missing Texas Woman
The next day, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a group of 10 migrants in Roma. During processing, agents discovered one noncitizen, identified as Edwin Francisco Mejia-Iglesias, a national of El Salvador, had been previously arrested by the Tomball Police Department in 2018, for online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct. He was convicted and sentenced to six years probation.READ MORE: Kroger To Give Away $5 Million, Free Groceries For A Year To Promote COVID Vaccination Effort
Later that afternoon, agents apprehended a group of 10 migrants near Havana. They were taken into custody and transported to the station. At the station, agents discovered one of the men, a Mexican national, was previously arrested by the Phoenix, Arizona Police Department in 2016, for sexual conduct with a minor. He was convicted and sentenced to five years incarceration.
Border Patrol processed all of them accordingly.MORE NEWS: Wife Of Man Accused Of Shooting 3 Flower Mound Police Officers Tried To Keep Him From Having Guns