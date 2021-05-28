FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Flower Mound Police Department has identified the three officers who were shot earlier this week while responding to a call about a man who was believed to be suicidal.
The three officers were Sgt. Adam Quintana, 14 years of service; Sgt. John Styne-Burns, 13 years of service; and Gregory Hall, four years of service. The department said all three are currently recovering.
Police said they responded to a home Wednesday evening regarding a 911 call from a woman who indicated her husband was suicidal. When the officers attempted to make contact, police said the three were shot, which led to a 10-hour standoff.
The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Bryan Hucabee, eventually surrendered and was arrested.
He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of aggravated assault with a weapon/family violence. Police said the family violence charge comes from an alleged offense prior to the officers’ arrival on Wednesday.
Hucabee is currently being held at the Denton County Jail on a $350,000 bond.
“The Flower Mound Police Department would like to thank the community for their thoughts, prayers, and tremendous support throughout this incident,” the department said in a statement.