CAMERON, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas woman went missing days before Christmas in 2017. Now officials say a head found along a highway in Louisiana three years ago has been confirmed to be hers.
Investigators used dental records to identify the dead person as Sally Ann Hines, 58, of San Antonio. In the years before the remains were identified officials had determined Hines died about six weeks before the head was discovered.
In 2019, images of a facial reconstruction was distributed to the media. Police received a tip recently about a missing person who looked like that computer-generated image, said Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson.
Hines was reported missing in San Antonio on December 14, 2017. A crew picking up trash found the head on Louisiana 27 between Hackberry and Holly Beach in March of 2018.
