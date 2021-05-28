NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Incentives to get vaccinated for COVID-19 continue and the country’s largest grocery chain, Kroger Co., is sweetening the pot with chances to win free groceries and millions in cash prizes.

Starting June 3 every Kroger grocery store in the U.S. will offer chances for customers to win five prizes of $1 million and 50 chances to win free groceries for a year — with 10 grocery winners announced each week for five weeks.

As it stands the coronavirus has lead to the death of more than 593,000 Americans and officials with the retail chain say the new lottery campaign is part of a collaboration with the Biden administration to push toward a target of having at least 70% of U.S. adults given their first vaccine dose by July 10.

“As an employer, grocery provider, and community partner, the #CommunityImmunity giveaway is another way we are doing our part to help America recover from the public health crisis and safely return to normal,” Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement.

Officials with Kroger say the official rules, eligibility, and details on all the prizes in the #CommunityImmunity giveaway will be announced next week, but they did confirm the contest will be open to both customers and employees.

Kroger operates more than 2,700 grocery stores across the country — with more then 200 of those in Texas. Officials said so far this year Kroger Health had distributed more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccines.