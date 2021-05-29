SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fun day at Six Flags Fiesta Texas quickly turned scary for 20 guests on a roller coaster Saturday afternoon.
Officials said the Poltergeist ride stalled at around 12 p.m., leaving the riders stranded as crews worked to rescue them.
Operators at the theme park were able to get water to the riders as the San Antonio Fire Department worked to free them.
The department was eventually able to rescue all 20 guests without any injuries by 3:15 p.m.
The Poltergeist ride remained closed for the rest of the day as operators determined what went wrong.